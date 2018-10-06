Creative Corner: HUSH

By Finnuala Simpson

Sweaty slimy sticky thigh

Nothing more exciting than that truly

I’m thinking sinking feeling

And why my grandmother’s funeral wasn’t very good

Why my dad stood up and said, she could be a hard woman

But she was so soft that she flopped over

Became fluffy like a dandy flower

I’ll bet I’ll never get another

They said: so wide you can’t get over it!

So low you can’t go under it!

So round you can’t circle out of it!

But life seems like some sick prank

So I stare into windows watching steam from pastas

Ninety-nine easy dinners at seven

And I’m sure not looking for any reason to mourn

So why do cars and cats and roots keep on flying? Like they don’t even need us? Like I’m here today and gone next week?

My grandmother said something about two moons in the sky while I was on the stairs sucking my knees

The extendable feather duster could tickle you exactly there

And white lies over wall plates

And time flies all over the place

I’m a hush

You’re a busy hush

We’re all hushes