Student Independent News

NUI Galway Student Newspaper

Creative Corner: HUSH

By Leave a Comment

By Finnuala Simpson 

Sweaty slimy sticky thigh 

Nothing more exciting than that truly 

I’m thinking sinking feeling 

And why my grandmother’s funeral wasn’t very good 

Why my dad stood up and said, she could be a hard woman 

But she was so soft that she flopped over 

Became fluffy like a dandy flower 

I’ll bet I’ll never get another 

They said: so wide you can’t get over it! 

So low you can’t go under it! 

So round you can’t circle out of it! 

But life seems like some sick prank 

So I stare into windows watching steam from pastas 

Ninety-nine easy dinners at seven 

And I’m sure not looking for any reason to mourn 

So why do cars and cats and roots keep on flying? Like they don’t even need us? Like I’m here today and gone next week? 

My grandmother said something about two moons in the sky while I was on the stairs sucking my knees 

The extendable feather duster could tickle you exactly there 

And white lies over wall plates 

And time flies all over the place 

I’m a hush 

You’re a busy hush 

We’re all hushes

Facebook Follow
Twitter Follow

Reader Interactions

Drop us a comment!