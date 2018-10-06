A student’s guide to minimalism

By Tarryn McGuire

The minimalist way of life is rapidly increasing in popularity, and we aren’t surprised. Minimalism can bring clarity and purpose to one’s life, while also saving time and money. By taking on a minimalist approach to life, you will be able to bring into focus the things you value most and remove any distractions. By doing this, you are forced to improve almost all aspects of your life.

Sounds perfect right, just what we all need. However, many people struggle with transitioning into this new lifestyle. Being a student can be stressful, as I am sure you are all aware, and maybe making a dramatic change in your life is the last thing you need… or maybe it’s the change you’ve been longing for all along. If that is the case, then keep reading to find out how having less in your life can actually help you get more done.

The first and most important step is to eliminate all unnecessary possessions. What would you need to take with you if you went away for a week, a month, a year? Probably not as much as you think you would. Everyday life is surprisingly the same, half of the stuff we own is completely unnecessary. The whole point of minimalism is to only own items that add value to your life, not ones that clutter your drawers, closet and room. It is time to bag up what you do not need, and donate, sell or throw the whole lot out.

The second step is very similar to the first, however it is less materialistic. Minimalism is all about cleansing yourself of all toxic things that add no value to your life. So, go ahead, eliminate all the unnecessary people from your life too. Just because you can’t donate, sell or throw them out doesn’t mean you can’t say ‘adios’ to certain people. If someone doesn’t make you feel good about yourself, or doesn’t support you, then they don’t deserve your time. Having five real friendships is much better than having fifty fake ones.

Thirdly, it’s time to ditch the tech my friends. It turns out that spending two hours a day on your phone adds up to an entire month each year. Let’s face it, we spend a lot more than two hours a day on our phones. By deleting any social media off of your phone and only logging in on your computer, you will find a dramatic change in the amount of time you spend on your phone. This will mean more time to spend with family, to study, to meet friends face to face, to rediscover hobbies. The world is your oyster, as long as it’s not the virtual one.

Lastly, in order to begin your journey towards a minimalist lifestyle you have to get your priorities straight. What you want to do and what you actually spend your time doing can vary drastically, life is short, don’t put off your goals. If you want to ace your exams, you can do it. If you want to improve your fitness, go and do it, if you want to start a YouTube channel, start recording because you can do anything if you have the right mindset!

Photo by Bench Accounting on Unsplash