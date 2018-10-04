Your new style envy: the Scandi girl 

By Molly Fitzpatrick

It seems like since the beginning of time, the fashion world has been drooling over the French girl’s style. There’s just something about the effortlessly yet immaculately put together style of the French girl that has us all green with envy. She just seems to have that je ne sais quoi that we’re all looking for. Her undone hair looks like it’s meant to be (brushing one’s hair is considered sacrilege to a true Parisienne). Her blazer looks as though it was made to fit her slender frame. Her confidence screams “I don’t care,” yet she’s always put together.

However, I think it’s time we stop trying to emulate the unattainable effortlessness of French girl chic and look to someone else. Breton stripes, berets, and ballet flats be gone!

Recently I’ve found myself with a new sartorial envy; the Scandi girl. Clean – cut, tailored, minimalistic and cool, the Scandi it – girls are the ultimate winter wardrobe style inspiration. I’ve looked to some of the OG Scandinavian fashionistas and the up and coming it – girls of Instagram, and here’s everything I’ve learnt about Scandi style.

Mix modern staples with edgy accessories:

Scandi style is the perfect mix of timeless staples and contemporary pieces, there’s always room for the classic pieces you’ll wear over and over again; structured blazers, a well – tailored shirt dress, and vintage Levi’s. But the Scandi girl is not afraid to incorporate some more edgy contemporary pieces, Balenciaga and Acne studios being favourite labels of many a Scandi it – girl. On a student budget, try the Swedish brands & Other Stories and Monki to achieve this Nordic chic. Choose your classic pieces carefully, opt for good quality well – made pieces, these won’t date so make the investment.

The Scandi girl of 2018 isn’t afraid to take risks. Her wardrobe, although 60% composed of neutrals, also consists of more daring pieces. Her look may be anchored in cool colours, but she elevates it with daring prints, eye – catching brights, and statement accessories. Don’t be afraid to stick to normore basics, building your outfit around one show – stopping piece.

Get in touch with your masculine side:

The Scandinavian fashionista does not aspire to dress too feminine, she chooses masculine silhouettes and opts for cool bold accessories. Forget the flirty feminine frills and flimsy floral dresses that we’ve been bombarded with all summer. The Scandi girl doesn’t shy away from boxy cuts and oversized tailoring. An oversized structured blazer or winter coat is your new best friend to embody Scandi girl style.

Dare to layer:

Let’s face it, the Irish climate is more like a Norwegian pine forest than the French riviera (especially if last year’s winter is anything to go by) so layering up is essential, and if anyone has perfected this it’s the Scandi girl. When it comes to layering, turtle necks are your go to, throw a slip dress or statement tee over them to embrace hygge cosiness. Think outside the box, taking inspiration from the runways of Copenhagen fashion week by layering jacket on jacket, don’t worry if you look like a holiday – goer who’s check in bag is overweight, that’s how you know you’re doing it right.

The Scandi girl is all about radiating confidence, being daring and not letting the winter chill stop her from being fashion forward. Us Galwegian gals should take a leaf out of the Scandi streetstyle bible this season, to look cool whilst keeping cosy.