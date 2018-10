By Meabh Ann McCrossan

She broke her leg once,

years ago,

and lost her job as an astronaut.

‘Turn in your space helmet

and moon shoes

pronto,’

They said,

after deciding,

all by themselves,

that all she would do now

was shatter in space.

Well, I can’t help but shatter

on earth

every day,

and yet she

in her cast,

fast-healing,

sits among the sparsiles,

asks how they’re feeling.

