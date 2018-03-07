MEET YOUR CANDIDATES: Students’ Union Presidential candidate Ashwin Ravichandran

Posted on

Why are you running for election?

I like to lead and manage things and I thought to modify and implement changes for the students, being a common student, I can’t do that.

What is the one thing you want to achieve over everything else?

I would like to create an accommodation team. The Students’ Union will be the middle person between landlord and student tenant to save students the hassle of searching for accommodation by themselves, creating contracts with landlords and local agencies.

Briefly outline the other key points in your manifesto.

No more than one repeat exam per day, free snacks and tea or coffee for students studying long hours, free mentors for first and second year students, and bring back Christmas Day, our day.

What is the main issue for students on campus in your opinion?

Accommodation is the major challenge for students. I am working with accommodation office and have sorted it out for 30 to 40 students. I have shared my number to [the] accommodation office to help students.

How do you intend to spend the budget given to you for student services?

Depends on the important and requirements, will plan in advance.

Anything else you would like to add?

Students can directly call or email me at any time, I am more than happy to help.