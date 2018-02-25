Styled by the stars: Pisces

Posted on

It’s your time to shine, Pisces. You breeze through life. Always chill and easy going, your style should be no exception. Try these comfy, casual polka dot tapered leg trousers. They’re available from Pretty Little Thing for just €11.20.

You’re a gentle soul that needs a perfect pair of shoes to match. These white flatform slip-ons might be the perfect fit, €36 from Topshop to step out in style.

Complete the look with this red bardot top from ASOS costing €16.22, to show your passionate side. Get ready to take on the day with this laid-back look – on trend, and so you!

By Amy McMahon