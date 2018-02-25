Styled by the stars: Pisces

Posted on February 25, 2018 Leave a Comment
152636250_d10f127d74_z

Credit: Wladimir Labeikovsky on Flickr

It’s your time to shine, Pisces. You breeze through life. Always chill and easy going, your style should be no exception. Try these comfy, casual polka dot tapered leg trousers. They’re available from Pretty Little Thing for just €11.20.

pisces3

You’re a gentle soul that needs a perfect pair of shoes to match. These white flatform slip-ons might be the perfect fit, €36 from Topshop to step out in style.

pisces1

Complete the look with this red bardot top from ASOS costing €16.22, to show your passionate side. Get ready to take on the day with this laid-back look – on trend, and so you!

pisces2

By Amy McMahon

Facebook Follow
Twitter Follow
Filed Under: Fashion, Lifestyle Tagged With: , , , ,

Drop us a comment!