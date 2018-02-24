Wardrobe must-have: The leather skirt

Posted on

A faux leather skirt is (or at least should be) a staple item for college goers and fashion icons alike. Its common popularity can often make it feel benign amongst fashion looks but with the right styling and shoes its easy to revamp this look into something fabulous. Whether its grabbing a coffee in Smokey’s before a lecture or hitting the town for the night, the versatility and styles of this item are endless. This faux leather skirt can be found on the Missguided website for the reasonable price of €25 and comes in an array of colours for all your leather look needs!

Day look

Night Look

By Brigid Fox