10 double date ideas in Galway

It’s true, double dates can be awkward and kind of annoying. Whether you’re attempting to pair people who wouldn’t otherwise hang out together, or just trying to make new friends with your partner, it can prove useful to think of a few double date ideas that aren’t completely lame and awkward! So here are the top ten double date ideas to do in Galway:
- One of Galway’s most adored spots for dates of all kinds is the Jungle Café. Who can say no to a good cup of coffee? On a beautiful sunny day (if we ever get one) this is a cool and different spot to grab a coffee and talk the day away.
- Looking for a fun and memorable night out? Comedy at The Cellar do a weekly live stand-up comedy show featuring some of the best circuit comics from Ireland and abroad.
- The typical Galway date – a walk on the prom, a trip to the aquarium and to finish off this traditional date, you have to get a 99.
- Do you have a competitive streak? Why not pair up with another couple and hold your own mini tournament day – whether it’s a few games of pool or a bowling match at the Planet on Headford Road, a little competition makes for a fun and flirtatious atmosphere, and it’s the ideal time for you to show off your talents (or laugh at your partner’s lack of them).
- For couples that wants to try something a little different, head to Great Escape Rooms in town for some serious bonding time. Work together as a team to solve puzzles, crack codes, and try to escape within one hour! This would be a great way to get to know the other couple and have fun while doing it.
- Maybe you and your double date companions are even more adventurous? If you’re not feeling the Valentine’s Day buzz this year, go in the complete opposite direction! If you feel that need for speed, gather your date and mates, and head to Galway City Karting.
- Seeing as nobody does it like the French, this makes Java’s creperie the perfect place to take your double date gang. This little haven of French cuisine ticks all the boxes: a rustic, cosy environment with seriously beautiful desserts and crepes. Since us students can’t exactly jet off to Paris, this could be the next best thing.
- Let’s be honest, you can’t go wrong with a cinema date. Take advantage of the student deal on Tuesdays and head out to the IMC on the Headford Road.
- If you are all nature lovers, Coole Park in Gort is within driving distance of Galway. Once the home of Lady Gregory, it’s a huge nature reserve that even has its own deer. Why not wander around the Seven Woods Trail, where WB Yeats famously took inspiration for his poetry? Barna Woods is also a beautiful and romantic spot for a double date or even to take the best Game of Thrones selfies together; it’s all gnarly tree roots and overhanging branches. Easy to get to and just minutes from the city centre, it’s an absolute gem.
- And finally… real Galwegians have to take the leap! Ah sure look, as a bunch of Galway students, you’ve probably heard of the prom and the diving board. But who has actually got the nerves to take the leap into the brisk Atlantic waters? This could be the most adventurous double date you’ll ever go on. If there’s one thing you do this year, make it that one!
By Tarryn McGuire
Photo credit: Graham Richardson via Flickr
