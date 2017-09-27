The gloves are off: NUI Galway to take on rivals GMIT in charity boxing event

Posted on

Forget McGregor and Mayweather, the showdown of the season is set to take place at the end of this semester when NUI Galway students step into the ring with GMIT for charity.

There will be 15 fights in total, with Student Union President Lorcán Ó Maoileannaigh also taking on his GMIT counterpart Mark O’Brien at the event held in the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Lorcán told SIN he was more than ready to battle it out with his rival, promising that the 22 November bout was not to be missed.

“The plan is for myself and Mark O’Brien the Student Union President in GMIT to go head to head,” said Lorcán.

With the prospect of two rigorous training sessions a week over a six week period for all boxers, Lorcán told SIN he was more than ready to perfect his right hook over the coming weeks.

“It’s being taken very seriously,” he laughed.

Participating students of the two Corribside colleges will be fighting for their Student Unions’ chosen charities as well as the NUI Galway Cancer Society’s chosen charities for this year.

NUI Galway Students’ Union have chosen to support Amach! LGBT and Domestic Violence Response, while the Cancer Society will be raising funds for the Galway Hospice, Hand in Hand and the Milford Hospice.

The SU President is hopeful that this event can build on the altruistic efforts made by the Cancer Society last semester, and raise some much needed funds for a good cause.

“We’ll have people coming together from all walks of life in the university to fight for multiple great causes,” said Lorcán.

Training for any wannabe Michael Conlans will commence this week, and all fighters must raise a minimum of €200 in sponsorship.

All funds will be split three ways between the universities and Cancer Society.

By Sorcha O’Connor

Image: www.kristinwalldesigns.com