The essential sequel and reboot guide for 2017

Posted on

If you love a good reboot or sequel to sink your teeth into, SIN’s got you covered.

Logan – Out now

Logan has only just hit cinemas, and if you haven’t seen it yet, make sure it’s on your to-do list. It serves as a sequel to both the main X-Men film series, and its spin-off Wolverine series. It will be the first R-rated film of the series, and Hugh Jackman’s last outing as the immortal mutant. It is sure to be an emotional goodbye to the actor, after spending 17 years playing the character. It will also introduce us to Wolverine’s clone, X-23, a ferocious young girl who is a favourite amongst X-Men fans.

Kong: Skull Island – Out now

Everybody knows King Kong at this stage, what with this being the eighth film to feature the giant gorilla since 1933. This latest offering boasts an exceptional cast made up of Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson. And Kong himself is said to be bigger than ever before in this one. Which is good, as he is set to go head-to-head against another famous monster, when the sequel to this film, Godzilla V Kong, rolls into cinemas in 2020, as part of the planned MonsterVerse.

Beauty and the Beast – Out now

Disney fans are in for a treat as the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast dances into cinemas. Emma Watson has been perfectly cast as Belle, with Dan Stevens taking on the role of the Beast. As well as that, acting royalty in the form of Ian McKellan, Emma Thompson, and Ewan McGregor will be voicing some of the famous inhabitants of the Beast’s enchanted castle. Disney remakes always attract huge crowds, and this is sure to be no different.

The Fate of the Furious – Out 14 April

You would think that after seven films, The Fast and the Furious franchise would show signs of slowing down. Not the case. After the tragic death of original star Paul Walker, it looked as if the series would be laid to rest with him. However, it was then announced that a final trilogy of films will be released that will bring the series to a close, with this being the first of the three. This time round, it looks as if Dom (played by series stalwart Vin Diesel) has turned to a life of crime and in the process, turned his back on his friends. Charlize Theron joins the cast as Cipher, the main villain of the film. Even Helen Mirren is getting in on the action, though her role remains a mystery at this stage. Here’s hoping we see her behind the wheel, partaking in a spot of geriatric drag-racing.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2 – Out 5 May

It’s hard to believe, but back before the first Guardians of the Galaxy was released, Marvel were worried that people wouldn’t take to it. They thought that even for a comic book movie, it would be “too weird”. They couldn’t have been more wrong. The first was a huge success, and the sequel is likely to be as well received. All the titular Guardians return, as well as Yondu and Nebula, played by Michael Rooker and Karen Gillian respectively. And Pom Klementieff joins the cast as new hero Mantis, who boasts the powers of plant manipulation and accelerated healing. The trailers have caused a huge buzz, especially around the hilarious Baby Groot scenes, so this should be huge when it lands in cinemas.

Wonder Woman – Out 2 June

You would be forgiven for thinking that Wonder Woman is a reboot or remake of a previous film, given that the character is over seventy-five years old. But, amazingly, this is her first outing on the big screen. The film is part of the DC Cinematic Universe and sees Diana Prince, played once again by Gal Gadot following her debut in last year’s Batman V Superman, leave her homeland of Themyscira to bring an end to World War 1. Gadot is an excellent choice for the role, and the trailers look promising, so hopefully this can steady the DC films ship, which hasn’t got off to the strongest of starts.

The Mummy – Out 9 June

The Mummy series was in much need of a reboot. This time, Tom Cruise takes over from Brendan Fraser, to fight the evil Princess Ahmanet, played by Sofia Boutella (who looks terrifying in the trailers). She has been resurrected to take back what she thinks is hers: the world. This looks like a bit of fun, but it could get swallowed up by some of the bigger blockbusters this summer.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Out 6 October

The first Kingsman film was a runaway success, and turned Taron Egerton into a household name. This sequel has been delayed a bit, but it is now due to drop in October. The cast is frankly incredible, as joining Egerton will be Jeff Bridges, Elton John, Vinny Jones, Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Mark Strong, amongst others. This will be a must see for action meets comedy fans.

Murder on the Orient Express – Out 22 November

One of the most famous murder mysteries from the incredible Agatha Christie is getting a remake. The cast is amazing, boasting the likes of Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz and Daisy Ridley to name a few. It’s a great story, and really keeps you guessing right to the end, so it should be a popular choice amongst film goers at the end of the year.

Star Wars: Episode VIII – Out 15 December

There is no need to say too much about this one. Star Wars has a huge following, and this sequel will feature Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia for the last time, after her tragic death last year.