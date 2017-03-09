Diary of a Final Year: 20 things I have learned after 4 years of University

- The semicolon is a way of joining two clauses of equal importance to each other; it links ideas together. It’s not to be confused with a comma, a full stop or a colon (This was the first lesson in my Creative Writing class, and I believe it can take you places).
- Water is the essence of beauty, drink all of the water.
- Pasta is extremely diverse – one can survive on pasta for up to six days a week. (Well, I’m still here, aren’t I?!)
- Procrastination has its pros. (I’m pretty much the queen of all-nighters when it comes to assignments and study. Over the years I have tried to change my work style and writing, but I’ve finally accepted that my best work is produced under pressure. And that’s okay).
- Shut up complaining! I don’t know about you, but I like to complain. I whinge about the weather, about assignments, I say I have “writer’s block”, about the cost of a purple snack bar… but sometimes this can take over, and become a complete distraction from the opportunities we are all surrounded by. We are so lucky. There is no excuse for needless complaining.
- Landlords aren’t always the best of helps…
- Four cups of coffee in a row is too many cups of coffee.
- Buy a bra that actually fits. Game changer.
- It’s okay not to know what you’re going to do after college. I wasted a lot of this academic year worrying about what I’m going to do afterwards. I researched Masters, loans to do the Masters, Graduate Visas, Sugar Daddies (lol, jk!)… but then I woke up one morning, and had a good chat with myself over a cup of coffee. “You’re only 22 years old. The years after you graduate are so open and filled with opportunity. Write, travel, learn, take risks, stop worrying”.
- That tiny coffee shop in the IT building does the best coffee on campus.
- “I’m a student/I’m in college” is a justification for almost anything. Drinking at 2pm on a Tuesday afternoon? Have a messy bedroom? Need to get a taxi for a few euro less? Stayed up till 6am watching Disney movies? Haven’t eaten anything but cereal in 2 days? Accidentally killed somebody? Most of these can be justified by your student status… most.
- Leaving your teens behind does not mean leaving spotty skin behind. Adult acne is a thing too.
- You don’t need to drink to have fun. Don’t get me wrong, I had my fair share of nights out… but it turns out that being sober can be just as much craic. In fact, so much craic that I probably should have put this as number one on the list.
- Two cups of green tea isn’t going to cleanse you of the night out. Nor is two days of healthy eating going to turn you into an Instagram babe.
- Reread 13 & 14.
- You can iron your clothes with your hair straightener.
- Return your library books. It’s not that hard.
- You don’t have to read all of the books. You don’t even have to buy half of the books. But remember – you get out what you put in.
- Don’t eat in the library, PC suite, lectures, or while you are walking. Just take 15 minutes for yourself and go eat somewhere appropriate (This is more a plea to the masses than a lesson I have learnt. Please).
- Save some of your cash money dolla bills. Don’t rush into Penney’s the minute you get paid. Seriously, you don’t need three candles, fluffy socks and a pair of shoes you haven’t even tried on.
-By Caoimhe Tully
Image from Michael Allen Smith on flickr.
