NUIGSU17 Election & Referendum Results

President Election Result: Lorcán Ó Maoileannaigh Deemed Elected

1st Round:

FINN, Eoghan 624

GAFFNEY, Niall 421

MORAN, Cillian 48

Ó CURRAOIN, Diarmuid 403

Ó MAOILEANNAIGH, Lorcán 1,573

RYAN, Cat 353

RON 18

Total: 3,450

Spoils: 10

Total Valid Poll: 3,440

Quota: 1,721

2nd Round:

FINN, Eoghan 630

GAFFNEY, Niall 428

Ó CURRAOIN, Diarmuid 408

Ó MAOILEANNAIGH, Lorcán 1,586

3rd Round:

FINN, Eoghan 693

GAFFNEY, Niall 473

Ó CURRAOIN, Diarmuid 474

Ó MAOILEANNAIGH, Lorcán 1,697

4th Round:

FINN, Eoghan 836

Ó CURRAOIN, Diarmaid 570

Ó MAOILEANNAIGH, Lorcán 1,841

Vice-President/Education Officer Election Result: Andrew Forde Deemed Elected

FORDE, Andrew 1,632

MacCHONCARRAIGE, Ciarán 1,495

Total: 3,242

Spoils: 40

Total Valid Poll: 3,202

Quota: 1,602

Vice-President/Welfare Officer Election Result: Megan Reilly Deemed Elected

1st Round:

MURRAY, Sharon 968

REILLY, Megan 1,650

TIERNEY, Rebecca 537

Total: 3,259

Spoils: 57

Total Valid Poll: 3,202

Quota: 1,602

RON: 47

Referendum Result Reunification: The Referendum has passed

“That NUI Galway Students’ Union supports the reunification of the island of Ireland and calls on the State to hold a national referendum on the question of such reunification.”

Yes: 2,337

No: 814

Total Poll: 3,231

Spoils: 80

Total Valid Poll: 3,151

Compiled by Joanna Brophy.