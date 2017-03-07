NUIGSU17 Election & Referendum Results

President Election Result: Lorcán Ó Maoileannaigh Deemed Elected
1st Round:
FINN, Eoghan 624
GAFFNEY, Niall 421
MORAN, Cillian 48
Ó CURRAOIN, Diarmuid 403
Ó MAOILEANNAIGH, Lorcán 1,573
RYAN, Cat 353
RON 18
Total: 3,450
Spoils: 10
Total Valid Poll: 3,440
Quota: 1,721
2nd Round:
FINN, Eoghan 630
GAFFNEY, Niall 428
Ó CURRAOIN, Diarmuid 408
Ó MAOILEANNAIGH, Lorcán 1,586
3rd Round:
FINN, Eoghan 693
GAFFNEY, Niall 473
Ó CURRAOIN, Diarmuid 474
Ó MAOILEANNAIGH, Lorcán 1,697
4th Round:
FINN, Eoghan 836
Ó CURRAOIN, Diarmaid 570
Ó MAOILEANNAIGH, Lorcán 1,841
Vice-President/Education Officer Election Result: Andrew Forde Deemed Elected
FORDE, Andrew 1,632
MacCHONCARRAIGE, Ciarán 1,495
Total: 3,242
Spoils: 40
Total Valid Poll: 3,202
Quota: 1,602
Vice-President/Welfare Officer Election Result: Megan Reilly Deemed Elected
1st Round:
MURRAY, Sharon 968
REILLY, Megan 1,650
TIERNEY, Rebecca 537
Total: 3,259
Spoils: 57
Total Valid Poll: 3,202
Quota: 1,602
RON: 47
Referendum Result Reunification: The Referendum has passed
“That NUI Galway Students’ Union supports the reunification of the island of Ireland and calls on the State to hold a national referendum on the question of such reunification.”
Yes: 2,337
No: 814
Total Poll: 3,231
Spoils: 80
Total Valid Poll: 3,151
Compiled by Joanna Brophy.
Drop us a comment!