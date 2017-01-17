What’s going on in Galway 10 – 23 January

Posted on

Even though Christmas festivities have come to an end, Galway still has plenty to offer. Busy away those January blues with SIN’s comprehensive guide to what’s going on in Galway this month!

Silent Disco Tuesdays at the Róisín Dubh

You know the drill – admission is €5, get a free shot and pop your headphones on. Being back in Galway city couldn’t get any better.

Assassin’s Creed at the IMC

Michael Fassbender lives out the adventures of Aguiler, his ancestor from 15th century Spain in a life-like adaptation of the video game franchise from Ubisoft. It’s in cinemas now and if you book online at imccinemas.ie on Thursdays, tickets are only €5. Very student appropriate.

Róisín Dubh Comedy Clubh – 13 & 20 January

Every Comedy Clubh evening boasts a new night of fresh comedy. It’s on every Friday night at the Róisín and hosted by Steve Bennett. If you’ve never been to a comedy show, why not make it your business this January? The price of your ticket depends on where and when you get it. If you are among the first 30 people to show up, you get in for a nifty €8. After that it’s €12.50 on the door and €10 if you book in advance.

Sherlock: The Final Problem – 15 January

A special series four finale episode will be showing in the IMC with promised exclusive content for cinema-goers. Advanced booking is advised.

Open Mic Night – 15 January

Do you have facing your fears a top resolution this year? The Róisín Dubh has its Open Mic night every Sunday and this year could be your time to shine! Admission is free and the doors open at 9 PM. Even if you’re completely untalented, it still sounds like a nice way to spend a casual Sunday evening.

Neil Delamere: Handstand – 17 January

Neil Delamere is back to “talking to strangers in rooms for money” this month with a one night performance in the Town Hall Theatre. Tickets are €23 so if you’re a huge fan and you have some Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket, why not go? You can book online at tht.ie.

Midwinter Festival: Prodigy – 20-22 January

The Music for Galway’s 36th International Concert Season has child prodigies in mind for the beginning of 2017. Every piece of music composed will be written by someone at the age of eighteen or under. That’s quite impressive and if you have an interest in this particular area, it might be worth checking out. The Midwinter Festival spans three days with different performances for each. Take a look at the programme before booking. Tickets are €22/€18 from the Town Hall Theatre.

