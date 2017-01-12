Students’ Union by-election to be held later this month

Posted on

The Students’ Union will be holding a by-election to fill the recently vacated part-time officer post of Students’ Union Postgraduate Officer on Thursday 26 January.

Nominations open at 10am Thursday 12 January. Nomination forms will be available from the Students’ Union Office in Áras na Mac Léinn and the Students’ Union website. Completed nomination forms must be returned to the box in the SU Office at 5pm Wednesday 18 January.

Votes will be cast by registered Postgrad students only in this election but the Students’ Union advises that all students can run for this position.

The Postgraduate Officer is responsible for developing Students’ Union policy on postgraduate issues and lobbying for improved induction, training, services and facilities for postgraduate students. They work closely with the Vice-President/Education Officer on postgraduate related issues and encourages postgraduate involvement in the Union and in University life.

If you are interested in running for this position, contact the Students’ Union President Jimmy McGovern on su.president@nuigalway.ie for more information.