2016 proved to be the year for break out stars such as Lily Rose Depp, Millie Bobby Brown, Brooklyn Beckham and more. It was also the year for ‘It’ girls like Kendall Jenner, Arianna Grande and Bella Hadid. If you are looking for the ones to watch in 2017 then look no further because yours truly has the rundown on the best newcomers in TV, film, music, fashion and sport. Here are five fresh faces to keep an eye out for in 2017.

TV: Sadie Sink

The name not ringing any bells? Well, let me fill you in. The Texan is set to star in Stranger Things season two as a new character, Max, a tomboy with secrets of her own. While Netflix have not given us a definite date for season two, we do have episode titles, starting with ‘Mad Max’. The fourteen-year-old has starred in American Odyessey, The Americans and Unbreakable: Kimmy Schmidt. She is sure to bring some surprises to the show next season as we all wait for Netflix to release the next episodes in this sci-fi series.

Film: Ray Fisher

Meet your new favourite superhero: Victor Stone aka Ray Fisher. The former stage actor is set to make his first real jump from stage to silver screen this year with DC’s adaptation of Justice League, set to hit theatres by the end of 2017. Fisher is set to make his screen debut as Victor Stone/Cyborg in the DC Universe. After making a brief cameo in 2016 in the DC action film Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice as Victor Stone, he’s set to reprise his role in Justice League this year. This stage actor may not be Hollywood royalty yet, but 2017 might jumpstart Fisher’s screen career. Having received such a great response at their panel at Comic Con in 2016 there is significant hype surrounding this project with film geeks and comic nerds alike waiting for the latest instalment in the DC franchise.

Music: Noah Cyrus

Remember Miley’s baby sister? Well, she’s all grown up and releasing her own music. The youngest of the Cyrus clan sent shockwaves with her hit ‘Make Me (Cry)’ featuring Labrinth. The acoustic version has also been released over the holiday season, and her latest track ‘Almost Famous’, set to be released later in 2017, is racking up views on YouTube. Her voice is hauntingly similar to Miley’s, but with her own distinct style. If you haven’t heard it already check out Noah’s Vevo page or you can listen to ‘Make Me (Cry)’ instantly on Apple Music or Spotify.

Fashion: Stella Maxwell

Sound familiar? Way back when Miley Cyrus and her now fiancé Liam Hemsworth were split up she was Miley’s rumoured girlfriend, rising to internet fame in 2015. While she has walked in runway shows for the likes of Balmain and Versace, the Victoria’s Secret angel is on the rise having gained a following of over two million on Instagram alone. You can catch her in Topshop’s holiday campaign or follow her social media accounts to stay up to date on the jetsetter’s life.

Sport: Garry Ringrose

BOD watch out – this 21 year old Dubliner is set to make an impact in 2017 having made his mark with the Irish squad scoring a try in the Ireland vs Australia game in November. While his international debut might seem premature considering Ringrose is less experienced than other members of the Irish squad, keep an eye out for this fast-paced midfielder. He might just fill the void left by Brian O’Driscoll and maybe we’ll be chanting Ringrose at the end of 2017.

-By Aileen O’Leary

