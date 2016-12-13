Galway Continental Christmas Market makes a return

Posted on

With Christmas so close the last thing you want to think about is exams, but sadly it’s something we all have to do. If you are an extreme worrier and need to get out in the fresh air to relax or even if you just want an excuse to avoid studying, well we’ve got the place for you.

The Galway Continental Christmas market is now in its sixth year and offers plenty of festive fun to escape the exam stress. The market makes its return on Friday 18 November from 6pm in the evening and will be open seven days a week until Thursday 22 December. The market will be located in Eyre Square and even spreads to the Spanish Arch.

The market is home to over 50 wooden chalets on Eyre Square with many festive delights including cafés and Christmas gift shops. As you would expect, Santa’s Grotto is a big art of the market and if you’re lucky you might even get to meet the man himself. The German Bier Keller will also have an array of delights over the four week period.

The market offers lots of entertainment with music performers, puppet shows, storytelling and even choir singing to get you in the festive spirit before heading home for Christmas. Santa’s Grotto will be run by local charity volunteers, while the Bier Keller will host numerous events.

If you are a food lover you definitely haven’t been left out, with a selection of pastries, confectionery, crepes and waffles to choose from. If you are a beer fan you can take the opportunity to sample traditional German beer.

If you’re not a beer fan, the market also offers apple cider, mulled wine and hot chocolate. All these treats are perfect for keeping you warm as you explore what the market has to offer. The market will feature artisan food if you want to try something a bit more high end.

If excitement is more your thing, the market will feature vintage amusements and even a carousel – the perfect way to unleash your inner child and forget about exams. If you decide to make a day of it and explore all of what Galway has to offer you can jump on the Santa Express train as a fun and unusual way of exploring the city.

The market is an excellent way to get away from the stress of the exam period. Whether you choose to spend an hour or four hours looking at the festivities, there is plenty for you to do. If you are using the time to get a bit of shopping in, the market will have Christmas gift ideas from both local and European crafts makers. Take this opportunity to get out in the crisp winter air and explore all that Galway has to offer!

Market Opening Hours:

Monday – Wednesday: 12 noon – 8pm

Thursday – Sunday: 10am – 10pm

-By Amanda Leeson

Image: The Connacht Tribune