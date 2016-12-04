Examinations 101

by

Exams start tomorrow and that means it is time to prepare. Here are a few tips on how to make sure you have everything you need for exams.

What to bring to an exam:

Your student card – there is a €25 fine if you do not have this on you for each exam

Pens – black or blue – and have back-ups just in case one runs out, better to have too many than one dodgy pen

Water, you need to stay hydrated especially in long exams

A watch if you have one – there will be a clock visible but sometimes it is easier to have your watch on to keep yourself aware of timing

Since it is winter and Ireland have warm clothes, wear layers in case you feel too warm/cold that way you can take a layer off/add one when necessary

What not to bring to an exam:

Mobile Phone – if you are found with a phone it will be confiscated and you can collect it from the invigilator after the exam has ended. A €20 fine applies

Writing of any kind on one’s person

Annotations (explanatory notes) on permitted material, e.g. Law Acts

Calculator covers/ annotations on back of calculators

Pencil Cases/glasses cases

Handbags

iPods or other electronics

Valuables e.g. laptops

Notes or books

What to do before your exams begin:

Check your personal exam timetable online (nuigalway.ie/exams)

If exams are missing from your timetable contact the Student Information Desk

Check the website regularly to ensure you have the latest exam details – amendments to the timetable will only be available on the website, your personal timetable will not be updated

Check the details of your exams (venue/time) and make sure you know where the venue is

Be at the exam venue 20 minutes before the start of the exam

Relax – you have the work done, stressing is not going to help you in any way so just take a breath when you sit at your desk and have a moment to calm yourself. Best of luck!

-By Shelly Hannigan