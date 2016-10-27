How to get your dog fix in college

by

Every student dog owner has been there at least once. You’re getting your possessions together on a Sunday evening for the journey back to Galway. In the midst of grabbing your washing, getting a few frozen dinners from Mammy and finishing off an essay due the following day before heading out the door, you do the unforgiveable: you forget to say goodbye to your dog. A terrible start to the week before it has even begun.

But fear not, as a mode of repentance, here are four ways you can get your dog fix before you see your puppy again on Friday:

NUI Galway Dog Society

Set up in September 2015, the dog society has garnered plenty of members in the short time it has been around. This society organises movie nights, bake sales, table quizzes and other events all related to or for dogs. All money raised goes towards dog charities, many of which are located in Galway. Log on to the NUI Galway Societies page to join and find them on Facebook under ‘NUIG Dog Society’.

MADRA

Mutts Anonymous Dog Rescue & Adoption (MADRA) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to finding new homes for unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned dogs. Their shelter is situated in Connemara and they are always looking for volunteers to help out. Volunteering roles include dog walkers, shop volunteers and drivers to and from pounds. Being a temporary foster home for the dogs is also an option if your landlord allows it. Check out madra.ie for more information and/or to donate a small amount to the charity.

Galway SPCA

Located on St. Augustine Street in Galway, Galway SPCA regularly need help when organising events, collecting money or selling hoodies and raffle tickets. They also have a second-hand shop which stocks all sorts of items and all profits go towards the upkeep of the kennels. While you probably prefer dogs if you are reading this, there are also plenty of feline friends who can be looked after here.

Dog videos

One of the most important categories on YouTube is the animal category. It can cause hours of distraction and procrastination for all the family, especially college students. One search for ‘dog compilation video’ and you will be entertained for five minutes, and then another five minutes and another until before you know it, it’s time to go to your 9a.m lecture. Definitely time well spent in my book.

While your dog at home may not forgive you for cheating on him, if you get involved in any of the above you can feel a little better knowing you helped some worthy causes and got your dog fix at the same time. Enjoy!

-By Connell McHugh

Image from the MADRA website.