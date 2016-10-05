NUI Galway Open Day, 7 and 8 October

by

NUI Galway will open its doors once more this year as it showcases the annual open day held in the Bailey Allen Hall, on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 October 2016. Up to 4, 000 prospective students, teachers and parents are expected to learn first-hand what NUI Galway has to offer over the course of this two day event, which runs from 9am -3pm each day.

In a follow up to NUI Galway’s rise in International rankings, placing in the Top 250 of both the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2016/2017 and the QS World University Rankings 2016/17, the university has new courses to offer. Among these are a Bachelor of Commerce – Global Experience, BSc. in Applied Social Sciences, and the BA (Children’s Studies), giving prospective students more of a choice when it comes to choosing NUI Galway than ever before.

Home to over 18,000 students and 2,600 staff, NUI Galway provides the very best in innovative, research-led education. With an extensive network of industry, community and academic collaborators around the world, NUI Galway researchers are tackling some of the most pressing issues of our times. Internationally renowned research centres based here include CÚRAM Centre for Research in Medical Devices, Insight Centre for Data Analytics, The Moore Institute, Institute for Life course and Society and The Ryan Institute for Environmental, Marine and Energy. There has never been a better time to enroll in NUI Galway.

“We are now in the Top 250 in the world and this is attracting more interest than ever in what we have to offer,” explains Niamh Connolly, Marketing Officer at NUI Galway.

In addition to this, students can expect a packed programme of events to run over the two days, consisting of 50 sample subject talks designed to give students a real feel of what their options look like. Current students along with lecturers will be available in the Bailey Allen Hall at over 80 subject-specific stands in the main exhibition area, providing new students with information on courses, CAO points, career progression, employability and any questions students have, including information on accommodation and fees. Throughout the day members of NUI Galway will be running science workshops, interactive Engineering and IT systems and robotics, along with tours of the vast campus. Talk highlights over the two days include, Sport at NUI Galway – meet the team and coaches to learn more about sport at the University. Career talks including ‘Where are the jobs? What are my employment prospects after University?’; ‘SUSI – applying for the student grant?’ and finally ‘Creative Arts Performance Points – bonus CAO performance points available to students’.

On Friday 7 October, there will be a special guidance counsellor information session, in addition to this, there is a specific parents’ programme on Saturday 8 October. Niamh Connolly, Marketing Officer added; “Guidance Counsellors and Parents play a key role in supporting students as they take this important next step, so our Open Days are designed to ensure they can access all of the information they need to support the CAO decision making process.”

Parents and students can expect important information ranging from fees and funding to careers, accommodation and support services.

To get the most out of this years’ annual Open day, visitors are encouraged to view the timetable of talks and full programme in advance at: http://www.nuigalway.ie/opendays/programme/. Alternatively to find out more visit www.nuigalway.ie/opendays, phone +353 91 494398 or email visit@nuigalway.ie.

-By Jessica Hannon