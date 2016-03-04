Home is where the coffee is

by

Where do get a good brew in Galway

Galway is a place of intrigue but most importantly, coffee, with some of the best cafes hidden down side streets. It took me most of my first year aimlessly meandering to find some of these but they are worth the search.

Here are some affordable student gems definitely worth checking out.

Jungle Café

Located between the train station and the Coach station this is an ideal stop-off before you head home for the weekend. It is one of the cosiest cafes around, with an outdoor area full of sofas and plants. The whole place has a relaxing, peaceful atmosphere and they sell an amazing selection of home-baked goods. It is the perfect location for a catch-up, not to mention they have truly fantastic chai lattes.

Java’s

A personal favourite of my friends and I since the very early days of first year, Java’s is a place in which I have spent many hours of my time. Situated on Upper Abbeygate Street, or across from Electric which is probably more useful information, this vintage creperie is somewhere I cannot recommend enough.

It’s cheap enough to be affordable on a student budget and, better yet, it stays open until 1am so is the perfect location to satisfy late night hot chocolate cravings. They have a large range of coffees and hot chocolates, not to mention their crepes and the soup which is accompanied by delicious French bread.

Their salads are not to be missed – particularly the passion salad – a cheap yet filling meal which you can still justify to yourself as being healthy. Definitely not somewhere to miss if trying to find an affordable meal in the evenings.

Elle’s

Elle’s is yet another good café, located in the centre of Shop Street, across from Eason. They do a great student discount here throughout the year (make sure to bring your student card along) and even though it can be fairly packed during the midday rush, it is worth the wait.

They offer an exciting range of hot chocolates (honeycomb hot chocolate with actual crushed crunchie bits being among my personal favourites), smoothies and coffees. There is a huge selection of food available too and service is prompt so it’s ideal for a quick lunch break between lectures.

The Lane Café

A new discovery of mine is The Lane Café. Down a side street of Latin Quarter, this is a small cosy place, ideal for group coffee outings. They have an intriguing menu of coffees from cookies coffee to caramel coffee. It is reasonably priced and has a calm intimate atmosphere and a bright interior, the perfect place to relax with a book when trying to kill time. Conveniently it stays open till 9pm and so is great for late evenings.

Kai

With its candles in jars and eclectic interior, Kai is most definitely an experience in itself. The menu changes daily and they offer a wide choice of both savoury and sweet foods. It is expensive for dinner but good for lunch or a tea and scones outing.

It’s such a quirky space, full of natural light, funky candles and random décor that it’s worth the walk out. It boasts a large range of herbal teas and has even received an award for ‘Best chef in the West’.

Located on Sea Road, out past Massimo’s, it is the perfect location for a treat when you’re feeling like something slightly more expensive

The Brunch Box

I’d have to give this the vote for one of the best breakfast spots, mainly because of its fiver fry, an essential for every hungover student. The fiver fry includes tea or coffee and is well worth the trek into town. Staff are very friendly and it is centrally located just off Shop Street. This place is a must go to for anyone in search of a reasonably priced breakfast and the best part is there is no need to drag yourself out of bed early, as the fry lasts till 6pm!

The Secret Garden Café

Located on William Street West, past the Roisín Dubh, it’s slightly more out of the way but well worth the walk. Full of cushions, couches and fairy lights, the atmosphere is enchanting. There is a huge selection of herbal teas, all served with their own teapot and strainer. They also have coffees and a range of baked goods. But the highest selling point for me is the bookcase full of books and board games. As it stays open until 11pm, this a wonderful place to spend a relaxed evening with a group of friends.

By Rachel Brownlow